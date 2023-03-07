WWE 2K23 MyGM detailed in new video

2K and WWE have shown off all the new features coming to MyGM mode in WWE 2K23 via the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. In the video hosted by Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze, players get to see exactly what awaits them in the popular mode, from drafting a roster to creating match cards and various production aspects of each show.

The goal of MyGM mode is to bead rival GMs to build the most popular brand, and in WWE 2K23, there’ll be loads of new features to keep players hooked. For starters GMs are now playable, and will include both Woods and Breeze, along with other new additions like past GMs Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle, and Mick Foley. Two new brands will also be joining the fray in the form of the current NXT 2.0. and the legendary WCW. A range of new match types can be chosen along with different stipulations, such as Triple Threat, Fatal 4-Way, Steel Cage, Backstage Brawl, Falls Count Anywhere, Submission, Iron Man, Last Man Standing, and Tornado Tag.

There will be new Seasons and Seasonal Challenges to give players a reason to keep playing, as well as the opportunity to have four players join the action locally. The game can be changed up via Shake-Ups which will be available through the course of the season, and the famous Slammy Awards can be earned at the end of each season. To bring another source of interest and excited, Superstars can be kept by GMs ahead of the next Season’s draft, depending on the cost to resign and roster morale. Finally, the Hall of Fame is a new addition where the best GMs earn trophies by completing Seasonal Challenges to get their spot in the iconic Hall of Fame.