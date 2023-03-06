WWE 2K23 getting 24 new DLC characters including Bray Wyatt and Eve Torres

Today, 2K has unveiled the roadmap for post-launch content updates in WWE 2K23, featuring 24 new DLC characters, including fan-favorite WWE Superstars, Legends, and several rising NXT stars making their franchise debuts. In total, five post-launch content packs will be available, providing players with entirely new matchups. Post-launch content packs are available for individual purchase, while the full set of packs is included with the Season Pass, Deluxe Edition, and Icon Edition of WWE 2K23.
DLC Superstars include three-time former World Champion Bray Wyatt, former Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, aka The O.C., 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductees Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner, Hollywood icon Zeus, SmackDown color commentator, and five-time Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett, and first-ever three-time WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres.
You can check out the WWE 2K23 Icon Trailer below:
WWE 2K23 DLC Pack Info
Full content pack names, dates, and notable additions include:
Steiner Row Pack
Release Date: April 19, 2023
- Scott Steiner
- Rick Steiner
- Top Dolla
- Ashante Adonis
- B-Fab – (Manager only. Not a playable Superstar.)
Pretty Sweet Pack
Release Date: May 17, 2023
- Karl Anderson
- Luke Gallows
- Tiffany Stratton
- Elton Prince
- Kit Wilson
Race to NXT Pack
Release Date: June 14, 2023
- Harley Race
- Ivy Nile
- Wendy Choo
- Tony D’Angelo
- Trick Williams
Revel with Wyatt Pack
Release Date: July 19, 2023
- Bray Wyatt
- Zeus
- Valhalla
- Joe Gacy
- Blair Davenport
Bad News U Pack
Release Date: August 16, 2023
- Eve Torres
- Wade Barrett
- Damon Kemp
- Andre Chase
- Nathan Frazer
WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will be available on March 14, 2023. WWE 2K23 Standard Edition and Cross-Gen will be available on March 17, 2023.
WWE 2K23 launches on March 14, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox X|S.