WWE 2K23 soundtrack unveiled, curated by John Cena

The WWE 2K23 soundtrack has been unveiled in full, and features the likes of Metallica, IDLES, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and a lot more, and it’s all been curated by John Cena, and is available now to listen via Apple Music.

As Executive Producer, you have to think John Cena had some involvement in picking the WWE 2K23 soundtrack, and it’s pretty good, overall. Below is the list of tracks:

Metallica – “Sad But True”

Bizarrap & Quevedo – “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”

Doja Cat – “Vegas”

Luciano – “SUVs”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Can’t Stop”

Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby – “Ramen & OJ”

HARDY – “JACK”

Bullet for My Valentine – “No More Tears To Cry”

Dei V ft. Omar Courtz – “Dame Lu”

Letdown. – “Shipwreck”

IDLES – “Grounds”

Post Malone ft. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott – “Take What You Want”

The WWE 2K23 soundtrack is 43 minutes long, and the twelve tracks run the gamut, but the standout for me is IDLES “Grounds”, which is really hard to imagine playing in a WWE game, to be honest.

As announced back in January, John Cena is the cover star of this year’s game. “It is a pleasure to tell the story of my career through the WWE 2K23 Showcase,” said Cena. “2K has done a fantastic job capturing and invigorating the WWE 2K franchise through this concept, and I am honored to grace the cover of WWE 2K23.”

“Much like our cover Superstar John Cena, the Visual Concepts team didn’t back down from the challenge to prove that the quality of the WWE 2K franchise is here to stay,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “WWE 2K23 takes a winning formula and adds so much more. We’re especially excited to see how fans react to the 2K Showcase and WarGames.”

WWE 2K23 is out on March 14th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.