Airhead demo released, new trailer shows off MetroidVania puzzle-platform action

HandyGames has announced a demo for Airhead, its new MetroidVania-like puzzle-platform title, and also put out a new trailer.

As the publisher behind the incredible well-received Endling: Extinction Is Forever, it seems HandyGames knows how to pick games to publish, as Airhead is another beautiful, yet dark and mysterious looking title, and you can try it now thanks to the demo. Airhead is actually the debut title from developer Octato, and “follows Body and Head, two alien organisms that take on a symbiotic relationship to become Airhead. After being attacked by a mysterious machine Head is slowly but surely deflating, so Body must rely on air tanks found in the world to keep it inflated, overcoming intricate environmental puzzles as they try to make Head whole again”.

The demo will give you ” around an hour of gameplay, allowing players to explore the first two environments and get a taste of the intriguing mechanics ​​and lore of this mysterious and desolate world”, and you can click here to download it.

While you’re downloading it (you are, right?) we have the latest trailer to share with you, below:

Airhead is an adventure through a sprawling interconnected world, where you must explore, evolve and overcome intricate puzzles to succeed. You play as Airhead, a small Body and the round inflated organism it uses as a Head. And while Head is slowly but surely deflating, you have a chance to save its life. To do so, you must use air tanks to keep Head inflated while you explore Airhead’s metroidvania-style world, searching for amazing abilities and upgrades that will unlock new areas and puzzles for you to overcome. On your adventure, it will be up to you to uncover the true connection between Head, the air tanks, and the technology that litters the world, so you can save Head no matter the cost.

The trailer was part of the pre-show for the THQ Nordic 2023 Digital Showcase, the rest of which you can catch up on here.

Airhead is “coming soon” to PC via Steam.