Airhead release date confirmed for February

Publisher HandyGames has announced Airhead, the MetroidVania puzzle-platformer, will be released on February 12th. It’ll be coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Amazon Luma, and be priced at $19.99 / €19.99 / £17.49.

Christopher Kassulke, Co-Founder & CEO at HandyGames said: “We are excited for fans to experience the inventive and darkly beautiful world of Airhead for the first time. As a publisher, we strive to create evocative games and with beautiful artwork and intriguing mechanics, Airhead will be a unique entry for fans of Metroidvania-style adventures”. The team behind it, Octato and Massive Miniteam, also confirmed that a Switch version would be coming at a later date, too.

Check out the new release date trailer, below:

Players will experience a complex, personal story of companionship and discovery in a sprawling interconnected world. After being ripped apart by a mysterious machine, the symbiotic being Head is slowly but surely deflating, but the unassuming Body – witnessing the tragedy – bravely takes the fate of Head on its shoulders, with the two becoming Airhead. You play as Airhead, and relying on air tanks to keep the Head inflated, it is a race against time to find the mysterious machine and save Head no matter the cost. However, as players explore the world they will uncover the mystery of what connects Head, the air tanks, and the technology that litters the world. Exploring the beautifully crafted environments, players will unlock new puzzles that will require logic and creativity to solve, using the environment, technology and the various air tanks to keep Head alive. New upgrades and abilities will be discovered as Airhead explores the dark caverns and ancient ruins of this mysterious world, while meeting a myriad of creatures who may want to help or hinder your journey.

Here’s the list of key features from the press release, too:

A beautiful art-style, embracing bold colour and bleak shadow

An immersive 2.5D platform experience

Exploration in a Metroidvania-style world, full of secrets and hidden paths

Challenging puzzles, exploring the unique mechanics of a detachable head full of air

Many powerful abilities to discover, each giving access to new areas and puzzles

A personal story of companionship, discovery, and responsibility

A myriad of creatures and machines to hinder and help you on your adventure

Airhead is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Amazon Luma on February 12th.