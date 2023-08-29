Sea of Stars | Rainbow Conch Guide: Part 4

This is the fourth part of our guide to find every Rainbow Conch in Sea of Stars. In this part of the guide, we will find 8 Rainbow Conches to add to your collection. This will bring our total Rainbow Conch total up to 42 so far. Read on to help find every Rainbow Conch in Sea of Stars.

Where are we up to in the game?

This part of the guide covers from the point you set foot on Mesa Island. It covers up to the point in the game where you execute Garl’s master plan.

Sea of Stars | Rainbow Conch Guide

Conch #35

Location: Autumn Hills

As you are moving through Autumn Hills, you’ll come across a few trees with ridges in you can climb. Graplou between them to climb, and then atop the left one is a Rainbow Conch chest.

Conch #36

Location: Bamboo Creek

When you exit Autumn Hills and are on the overworld map, don’t miss Bamboo Creek. It’s an entirely optional, and missable area, that you may not notice on your way to Songshroom Marsh. When you enter, drop down into the water, and open the chest for Conch #36.

Conch #37

Location: Songshroom Marsh

There’s a Rainbow Conch chest sneakily hidden around the back of Yomara’s house in Songshroom Marsh. After speaking to her, head down the left side of her house, and then behind it to reach the chest.

Conch #38

Location: Clockwork Castle

As you’re making your way up the Clocktower in Clocktower Cadtle, you’ll find a room with various levers and spinning columns you need to wind with your Graplou. Upon solving the puzzle of this room, the bars sealing the Rainbow Conch chest will open and you can grab it before proceeding onwards.

Conch #39

Location: Cloud Kingdom

After you have spoken to the Council in Cloud Kingdom, and are free to move again, head directly down and right to a chest that is partially hidden behind a white pillar.

Conch #40

Location: Cloud Kingdom

For this Rainbow Conch, you need to choose to rest at the inn. It will take you to a unique floating island for your campfire where there is a chest that is only accessible this way. Grab it before resting at the fire.

Conch #41

Location: Air Elemental Skyland

During your exploration of Air Elemental Skyland, you’ll come to a place where you can rotate the light with your Solstice Amulet towards four switches. Head down and to the left and you can drop down to a hidden cave.

Go inside, and you will find a Rainbow Conch chest in the top right of the cave.

Conch #42

Location: Kiln Mountain

You will find a large rock ball that you can push using your Mistral Bracelet. Push the boulder into the small stalagmites surrounding the Rainbow Conch chest and they will be destroyed, giving you access to the final Rainbow Conch in this part of the Sea of Stars guide.