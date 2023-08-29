Sea of Stars is a massive game, and part of that is down to the amount of collectibles in the game, and the largest hunt of all is to find every Rainbow Conch. There are 60 Rainbow Conch to find in Sea of Stars, and if you want to see the “true ending”, you’ll need to get them all. Doing so will also get you the “Conch Master” Achievement as well.

The problem of course is finding them all, and many are very well hidden throughout Sea of Stars. But don’t worry because here at God is a Geek, we’ve found every single Rainbow Conch in Sea of Stars to help you out.

Spoilers Ahead

As with any complete guide like this, we will need to spoil certain aspects of the game and its puzzles. Only read on if you don’t mind the game being spoiled, or are already at the end of the game and are mopping up your missing collectibles.

What do I do with my Rainbow Conches?

You’ll find a few Rainbow Conches in Sea of Stars before you can actually do anything with them. You need to progress the story until you reach the underwater city of Docarri. Here you will find Mirna and her Market of Marvels. She will reward you with prizes for turning in a certain number of your Rainbow Conch collection.

See below for the rewards you can get:

4 Conches: Something social: Inn Plans

11 Conches: Something useful: Cornucopia

19 Conches: Something transactional: Shop Plans

22: Something bountiful: Fishing Hut Plans

27 Conches: Something shrewd: Falcon-eyed Parrot

35 Conches: Something healthy: Recipe: Poutine

39 Conches: Something relaxing: Spa Plans

47 Conches: Something potent: Recipe: Pudding Chomeur

60 Conches: Something meta: Rainbow Star

Sea of Stars | Every Rainbow Conch Location

With a whopping 60 to find, we’ve broken the task down into several parts, which for the most part follow the story and the locations you visit in order. Then towards the end, there’s a mop-up section too.

Click on the links below to explore our Sea of Stars Rainbow Conch guide, and find soon you’ll be well on your way to tracking down all 60 you need for that special ending.