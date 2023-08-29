Sea of Stars | Rainbow Conch Guide: Part 2

This is the second part of our guide to find every Rainbow Conch in Sea of Stars. In this part of the guide, we will find 7 Rainbow Conches to add to your collection. This will bring our total Rainbow Conch total up to 19 so far. Read on to help find every Rainbow Conch in Sea of Stars.

Where are we up to in the game?

This part of the guide covers from the point where you first reach Wraith Island via the Pirate’s raft, and covers up to your fight with the Dweller of Woe.

Sea of Stars | Rainbow Conch Guide

Conch #13

Location: Wraith Island Docks

As you make your way through the docks area, you will come across a gap that has a large log walkway across it. What you need to do though is drop-down and explore underneath the log to find this Rainbow Conch.

Conch #14

Location: Lucent

Head into a house to the left in Lucent and you will find the next Rainbow Conch chest fairly easily. Sadly though, this one is slightly trickier to get. You get told by a nearby painting that his brother needs to make amends. Yes that’s correct the brother of a painting.

Head into the house above (you need to enter from the right-hand side, and you will find another painting that is the brother. He will reveal you need to give the first painting some Berry Jam. If you have some Berry Jam on you, brilliant, if not then exit the town, open up a campfire, and cook it, it only takes 5 berries to make.

Then return to the original painting and hand him the Berry Jam. He’ll be so pleased he’ll hand over the Chest.

Conch #15

Location: Lucent

Before you exit Lucent to the right, head down and jump into the green river. Swim upwards under the bridge, and you will notice a small ledge on the right-hand side that you can pull yourself up onto. You can then walk to the nearby Rainbow Chest.

Conch #16

Location: Cursed Woods

As you make your way through the Cursed Woods, you’ll come across a section where you have to walk over some log platforms again. One of those log platforms peels off to the left, into a secret area. Head inside the area to grab the chest after a quick battle.

Conch #17

Location: Flooded Graveyard

When you progress to the latter stages of the Flooded Graveyard, you’ll come to a large raft that you can guide around with the air from your Mistral Bracelet. Once here, jump into the waters and head upwards through a gap in the ledges to find the Rainbow Conch chest. You can see it in the top-right of this picture.

Conch #18

Location: Necromancer’s Lair

After you have nabbed the Graplou ability, there will be a Rainbow Conch you can get not long after. After you’ve used the Graplou to exit the room next to where you found it, you’ll be back in the room with all the lever-controlled platforms. Head up on the platform, and then up the nearby stairs. You will then notice a wizard enemy keeps spawning next to the ledge in the top-right. You can actually Graplou to it. This will initiate a new fight, but more importantly, you’ll have access to a Rainbow Conch Chest right after it.

Conch #19

Location: Haunted Mansion

When you enter the garden area of the Haunted Mansion (you’ll know you’re there due to the hedge maze area.) head to the left of the maze entrance. Here you can interact with a pot. Doing so lights it up and creates a secret doorway that leads back to the kitchen. More importantly, it leads to a new Rainbow Conch Chest, likely one you spotted earlier but couldn’t access.