Sea of Stars | Rainbow Conch Guide: Part 5

This is the fifth part of our guide to find every Rainbow Conch in Sea of Stars. In this part of the guide, we will find 7 Rainbow Conches to add to your collection. This will bring our total Rainbow Conch total up to 49 so far. Read on to help find every Rainbow Conch in Sea of Stars.

Where are we up to in the game?

This part of the guide covers from the point you set foot in the strange new world after executing Garl’s plan. It covers up until you fight the Dweller of Dread.

Sea of Stars | Rainbow Conch Guide

Conch #43

Location: Derelict Factory

In the Derelict Factory, once you have acquired the Crane Operator ID Card, head on over to the central console. Once you have control, move it to the top right of the room, and you’ll spy a Rainbow Conch chest there. You can use the laser of the crane to grab ahold of the chest.

Then maneuver it to the small area to the right of you to set it down. You can now go and recover the contents.

Conch #44

Location: Repine

When you enter Repine, there are a few diagonal alleyways you can head down. You should find a Rainbow Conch chest almost completely hidden by perspective at the end of one.

Conch #45

Location: Repine

Whilst exploring Repine, you will come across a house that houses a Rainbow Conch chest at the back left of the room.

Conch #46

Location: Repine

There’s a machine in the Inn in Repine that asks you to feed it food. It will ask you for a few different foods, and then it will give you a Rainbow Conch. It asks for:

Something SWEET: Peach Strudel

Something WARMING: Hearty Stew

Something MEATY: Gourmet Burger (Recipe found slightly later in the adventure)

Something LIGHT: Basic Salad

Something FROM THE WATER: Mooncradle Fish Pie

Note: The above recipes are what worked for us, but other recipes may please the machine.

Conch #47

Location: Cerulean Expanse

Another very well-hidden chest. In the Cerulean Expanse you will want to take the following directions:

South, Southwest, Southeast, South

This will lead you to a secret area as picture above with plenty of goodies inside, including a Rainbow Conch chest.

Conch #48

Location: Seat of the Triumvirate

As you first enter the Seat of the Triumvirate, head to your left, and you will see the Rainbow Conch chest on a ledge above some stairs leading down. Jump up onto the ledge to reach it.

Conch #49

Location: Sky Base

Whilst exploring Sky Base, you’ll come to a section where you can move various square platforms with some control points. You’ll notice the Rainbow Conch chest above you in an alcove. You’ll need to move the first two platforms back flush against the wall so you can hop across them and then climb up to reach the chest.