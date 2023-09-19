Bluey: The Videogame announced, launches this November

The first ever game adaption of hugely popular children’s TV show, Bluey, has been announced. Bluey: The Videogame is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC on November 17th.

Based on the Emmy (and BAFTA award-winning) show, Bluey: The Videogame will also focus on the blue heeler dog of the same name, who lives with her mum, dad, and little sister Bingo. Outright Games tells us that “like every kid her age, the thing Bluey likes to do best is play games. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun. Bluey showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families, by turning everyday moments into adventures”.

Check out the debut announce trailer, below:

Become immersed in the world of Bluey in this interactive sandbox adventure as players navigate faithfully recreated and iconic locations including Bluey’s home – fully explorable for the first time. Engage in story-driven episodic gameplay with activities inspired by fan favourite moments from the show as well as a brand-new four-part storyline created in partnership with Artax Games, BBC Studios and the show’s producers at Ludo Studio. Up to four players can play as Bluey, her sister Bingo, Mum, and Dad . ​ Embrace your inner Bluey with minigames seen in the show such as ‘Keepy Uppy’ and ‘Magic Xylophone’ and complete activities to earn in-game rewards including new costumes, stickers, playable episodes, and locations.

The game will feature voices from the English cast of the show, meaning that David McCormack will voice Dad, while Melanie Zanetti will voice Mum. The publisher also says that some of the Bluey music tracks from composer Joff Bush will be in the game, too.

Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games said: “We’re incredibly excited to be working with BBC Studios as a brand-new licensing partner for Outright Games and to help expand the phenomenal world of Bluey into video games. It is always our goal to create games that can act as an entry point to the world of video games and to some of the most important entertainment franchises on the planet like Bluey. It’s a thrill for us to bring Bluey’s world to life with a level of interactivity that has never been seen before and by ensuring that the game is accessible and enjoyable for all ages we know fans across the globe will be delighted”.

Kevin Jorge, Head of Games at BBC Studios said: “We’re delighted to be working with Outright Games on Bluey’s first video game. It’s very important for us to capture the essence of fun and games ​ that is central to the series. We know fans will be excited to explore Bluey’s world and join in with the Heeler family’s antics”.

Bluey: The Videogame has been designed with “flexibility in mind”, says the publisher, meaning that fans can play and explore at their own pace. There are lots of difficulty options included so it can be fun for both pre-school year children, as well as older fans. You can even turn the user interface on and off. It’s a physics-based game, so you can interact with the world and play freely in the sandbox.

Bluey: The Videogame is coming to all formats on November 17th.