Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins available on consoles

Maze Theory and BBC Studios have today announced that Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is available on current and next-gen consoles from today. Co-developed with award-winning studio Kaigan Games, the story builds on the events of the iconic episode Blink. The evil Weeping Angels are back to wreak havoc on the Earth. In the game, players find a phone and uncover the mystery of a missing person. Players spend their time investigating the goings on at Wester Drumlins. Fans will remember it as the very same abandoned London townhouse that featured in the show. Along with ex-UNIT scientist Petronella Osgood, players looks through the phone to search messages, photos, emails, and videos. By doing so, new clues are uncovered and the truth of the Weeping Angels’ return. “A new benchmark”

“The Lonely Assassins set a new benchmark for how we tell engaging and interactive Doctor Who stories and we wanted to give console players the chance to experience the mystery, drama and terror of this exciting new adventure,” said Kevin Jorge, senior producer at BBC Studios – Game & Interactive. “The success of the mobile version Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins shows us that we’re giving Doctor Who fans and adventure gamers what they love: thrills, excitement, Weeping Angels, tension, epic story-telling and genuinely terrifying moments!” Maze Theory CEO, Ian Hambleton, added. “Making the game compatible with current and next gen consoles builds further fan interaction and broadens the experience of a truly immersive and gripping journey.” Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is out on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch today. We reviewed it on PC, and had the following to say:

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is an enjoyable return to the Weeping Angels’ origins, featuring some great ideas to keep the genre feel fresh. It was great to see Finlay Robinson return as Larry, and Ingrid Oliver is fantastic once again as Petronella, but new characters like Nat, Ayesha, and Mr Flint also did a great job of keeping me engaged until the very end. There haven’t been a lot of great Doctor Who games, but I’m hoping The Lonely Assassins is the first of many to follow, starting with the upcoming game, Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality.