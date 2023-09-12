Broken Roads release date announced for PC and Xbox

Developer Drop Bear Bytes has announced the release date for Broken Roads, it’s upcoming isometric RPG, coming to PC (Steam), Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, and it’s November 14th.

The game is also coming to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, but not on that date. Publisher Versus Evil says that fans should “Stay tuned for release date information on other platforms coming soon!”.

Check out the new release date trailer, below:

Broken Roads is a narrative-driven RPG that brings exploration, strategic turn-based combat and meaningful philosophical choices to an all-new Australian post-apocalyptic setting. Broken Roads skillfully blends traditional and all-new role-playing elements on top of a classless system offering near-unlimited character development options built around four philosophies: Humanist, Utilitarian, Machiavellian, and Nihilist. Furthermore the game presents players with an original morality system: the Moral Compass which sees dialogue options and questing decisions influence, and be influenced by, a character’s philosophical leaning and the tough decisions they make along the way.

Interestingly, Drop Bear Bytes explains that locations in the game “are all authentic recreated from the team visiting towns and landmarks in West Australia and taking photos, videos and audio recordings for it to be as true as possible”. The developer added that “furthermore, even the game’s atmospheric soundtrack composed by Tim Sunderland is composed with instruments constructed from everyday objects which brings a wholly unique and distinctive tone to the game”.

“With Broken Roads we wanted to make a deep, moving RPG full of a massive web of choices that allow for unprecedented choice in role-playing,” said Craig Ritchie, Game Director at Drop Bear Bytes. “We also wanted to create a fully immersive world based around our native Australia, so a ton of work went into creating an authentic vision of this post-apocalyptic wasteland. Broken Roads may be set in the dusty desert badlands, but we wanted to ensure that it’s also full of compassion, empathy and humanity”.

“RPGs are deeply embedded into the Versus Evil DNA and Broken Roads is among the best we’ve seen,” said Steve Escalante, General Manager of Versus Evil. “We are pumped to get ready to launch Broken Roads to the masses and are confident it will strike a chord with fans of Disco Elysium and Pillars of Eternity. Enjoy!”

