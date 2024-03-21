Broken Roads has a new release date in April

After a fairly sudden delay, developer Drop Bear Bytes and publisher Versus Evil has revealed the new release date for Broken Roads, and it’s soon. April 10th is the magic date, then, whereby it’ll release on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The Switch version is coming “soon after that”.

It was originally planned for November 14th in 2023, but it was delayed late on “to allow for additional polish time and QA manpower plus resources to ensure a higher quality bar for the thousands of permutations that can arise”. At the time, the developer said “the game is now content complete, it is also coming in longer than we originally anticipated at ~30 hours of gameplay and nearly 400,000 words of dialogue”, adding “as you can imagine, it’s extremely time-consuming to properly test all of these”.

Born of a love for traditional computer role-playing from franchises such as Pillars of Eternity, Disco Elysium, Fallout, Wasteland, Tyranny, Pathfinder, and Baldur’s Gate, Broken Roads provides a rich, engaging narrative in which players make their way across a desolated future Australia. Blending together traditional and all-new role-playing elements on top of a classless system offering nearly unlimited character development options, Broken Roads presents players with an original morality system: the Moral Compass. This novel design sees dialogue options and questing decisions influence, and be influenced by, a character’s philosophical leaning. Immerse yourself in a game world set in post-apocalyptic Western Australia filled with intricate lore, deep history, and compelling characters. As you embark on your epic journey, complex storylines, branching quests, and memorable encounters await. Uncover hidden secrets, unravel political intrigues, and confront moral dilemmas that challenge your assumptions about right and wrong. Every decision you make shapes the rich narrative, leading to multiple outcomes and ensuring a truly personalized gameplay experience. From the grand overarching plot to the smallest details, the world is brought to life with atmospheric descriptions and vivid dialogues, delivering an immersive and unforgettable adventure.

“We appreciate the community’s patience in allowing us to give Broken Roads the polish and attention it needed to get to the finish line,” said Craig Ritchie, Game Director at Drop Bear Bytes. “Broken Roads is now in its best state ever, with more polish, more voice acting, over 400,000 words of dialogue and more than 150,000 end-game permutations. We hope you all have an amazing time playing it.”

“Broken Roads is a damn big deal. Post apocalyptic, deep conversations, applied philosophy, weirdness wired in, and Australia? Yeah, this game has got it all,” said Colin McComb, Creative Lead on Broken Roads.

Broken Roads is coming to PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, and Xbox on April 10th. A Switch version is due later.