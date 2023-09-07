Nintendo UK and Digital Schoolhouse team up for Splatoon 3 tournaments

After previous successful collaborations, Nintendo UK and Digital Schoolhouse has teamed up again for some Splatoon 3 tournaments.

If you clicked those links you’ll know that Nintendo UK has been a part of these superb programs with Digital Schoolhouse before, offering eSports tournaments for Junior players in the UK, and this new team-up is a Splatoon 3 tournament for students ages 12-18. In the program “students will take on real-life games industry roles to whittle down hopeful players in their school to a team of four, who will then do battle with other schools in the regional and national qualifiers ahead of the Grand Final. Now in its seventh iteration, the programme has reached over 30,000 students in schools and colleges across the UK”.

The aim of these programs is to help make a new generation of creative computing talent. Vital skills are taught including communication, team-work, and problem solving, which are obviously key ideals in the world of business and in most careers. Nintendo explains that “Students also are given a deep understanding of the careers available to them not just in esports but across the entire video games ecosystem, with prizes on offer for shoutcasting, design and journalism”.

The heads of communications at Nintendo UK, Kalpesh Tailor said: “Through our continued partnership with Digital Schoolhouse for many years now we have been thrilled to see so many smiles on the faces of students who have engaged and competed in the Digital Schoolhouse Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Team Battle. This academic year we are excited to bring a fresh approach to the programme with a newly created Splatoon 3 Tournament. We are confident this tournament and its educational activities will continue to help inspire the next generation of young minds in the UK”.

And what Tailor says there, rings true, as research has concluded that of the students who took part in the program there was a marked increase in computing, and the number more interested in studying computing rose by 40%. On top of that, Nintendo tells us that 75% of students involved felt their communication skills improved, and a huge 79% felt their team-building skills had gotten better.

Director at Digital Schoolhouse and Head of Education at Ukie, Shahneila Saeed said: “We know students can’t aspire to jobs they don’t know exist, and with careers education traditionally being dry and uninspiring, the Digital Schoolhouse Splatoon 3 Tournament is a game changer. The immersive experience reimagines what good careers education can be, helping students discover how the things they enjoy and are good at can contribute towards their future professional life in a fun, hands-on environment. We’re excited to be launching the Digital Schoolhouse Splatoon 3 Tournament with Nintendo UK and hope to reach even more schools and pupils than ever before”.

If you’re a student and you want to get involved in the Splatoon 3 tournament, you can sign-up here. If you want to register your school to become a Digital Schoolhouse, however, sign-up here.