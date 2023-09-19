Shadows of Doubt first major update coming this month

Shadows of Doubt has announced its first major update “Cheats and Liars” is coming on September 25th , and will be free.

The Cheats and Liars addon introduces a “new case type”, says the developer. “As a private detective, you’ll be tasked with looking into suspected sordid relations to track down everything that’s been going on in an illicit affair. Investigate the couple’s movements, discover clues, seek out evidence and monitor their actions to determine whether the accused has been unfaithful”.

Check into a room in the brand new multi-storey hotel and make use of its facilities – as long as you can pay the bill. Relax at the rooftop bar or marvel at the antique crystal chandelier in its majestic lobby – the hotel is yours to explore. Discover brand new NPC interactions and dialogues, including the option to directly accuse your suspect and place them in handcuffs. But be warned, your suspect might not always take kindly to being accused of a crime…

The team says you can also “Discover an improved game experience with a range of quality of life improvements, including bug fixes, localisation improvements and support for NVIDIA DLSS”.

“The response to Shadows of Doubt from press, content creators and the community has been incredible, and I’m so excited to be adding new, free content to the game next week with our first major content update,” said Cole Jefferies, Founder & Director at ColePowered Games. “With a very different type of case to investigate, I hope players enjoy checking into the hotel and discovering all the new features and improvements offered by the Cheats and Liars update”.

The game itself is out now in Early Access on Steam, and is a crime-solving experience where you play as a PI. Chris White really enjoyed his time with it, saying: “It’s a detective game with massive scale, and despite the game freezing when going into the option screen on multiple occasions and having to restart from prior save points, I enjoyed it immensely. Hopefully these issues will be resolved during the Early Access period because it has great potential going forward. It never holds your hand, allowing you to be the closest thing to a PI as you’ll likely get, unless you actually do the job for a living”.