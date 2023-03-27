Developer ColePowered Games and publisher Fireshine Games (Lies of P, Dredge, The Knight Witch, Hokko Life, and more) have together revealed that Shadows of Doubt is coming to Steam early access on April 24th, 2023.

The “immersive sandbox detective sim” will allow you to “think like a detective and investigate crimes on your path to catching a serial killer, using a variety of gadgets to crack each case”, says the developer. The game will feature sci-fi noir cities, with unique personalities in the world, all with their own jobs, homes, and daily routines. The developer says you’ll need to approach cases in whatever way you see fit, from scanning fingerprints, to checking call histories, emails, watching CCTV, or even bribing people for information.

“The incredible reaction to our earlier demo and the award for UKIE’s UK Game of the Show at Gamescom 2022 makes us certain that players will love the experience Shadows of Doubt has to offer,” said Sean Campbell, Product Manager at Fireshine Games. “It’s a unique detective sim unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, and we’re looking forward to players immersing themselves in the game’s fully-simulated cities next month.”

The early access version will include a special introduction to Shadows of Doubt, called “The Dead of Night”, as well as the sandbox mode, which means endless cases to solve. Here’s the features list for the game, courtesy of the press release:

Become a private investigator and track down a serial killer in a fully-simulated sci-fi city. Think like a detective and use a variety of gadgets to gather evidence and solve cases in this truly unique detective experience.

Meet individual citizens, each with their own name, job, apartment and daily routine, in unique, procedurally-generated cities.

Take on new cases to earn cash, purchase new gadgets and equipment, and customise your apartment.

Gather evidence to build your case – scan fingerprints, check call histories, read private emails, watch CCTV, and find key pieces of evidence to gather information and accuse your suspect.

Play your own way – pick locks, break down doors, sabotage security systems and bribe citizens for information, or stick to the law and play by the book. There are multiple ways to approach each case.

Explore every room in every building, and talk to every citizen. Lose yourself in a detailed sci-fi noir world.

Shadows of Doubt comes to PC (Steam) early access on April 24th, 2023.