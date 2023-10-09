9 Tips To Improve Gaming Performance on Your Android Smartphone

Millions of people around the world use their Android smartphones to play games because of the convenience and availability of these devices. However, most Android users may experience game lags which often affects their gaming experience. Irrespective of how powerful your mobile device is, if it is not optimized for gaming, then you will frequently experience reboots and lags while playing games with high graphics.

Fortunately, you can use a few strategies to optimize and boost the gaming performance of your Android phone. This guide will walk you through some of the most effective strategies to maximize your Android smartphone’s potential and gaming experience.

1. Utilize Faster Internet Connection

A faster internet connection is one of the best ways to boost your gaming experience on Android devices. Every Android game must receive and send data constantly, and your gaming speed will be primarily affected if you use low-speed internet. A faster internet connection will boost your gaming experience, especially when enjoying online multiplayer video games such as eFootball, Call of Duty, and PUBG: Battlegrounds.

When using mobile data for gaming, 5G is a must-have to improve gaming performance on Android. However, if 5G coverage is still unavailable in your locality, you can switch to LTE (4G) for a more stable speed. You can also move closer to the window or play in an open area to guarantee better network coverage while playing online games.

2. Play on a Single Gaming Platform

You can also opt to play all your games on a single platform. Such platforms offer a convenient option of enjoying your favorite games in one place as opposed to the hassle of installing separate applications for each game. In turn, you will save on space as well as have a seamless transition from one game to another.

For example, if you’re a fan of casino games, instead of downloading separate apps for each game, you can sign up to one of the top-rated mobile casino apps and enjoy a catalog of over 500 popular gaming options as well as a vast range of progressive jackpots, all in one app. These casinos also offer generous bonuses and promotion packages that will give you an upper hand in playing your favorite real money casino games.

3. Use Game Booster Apps

Game booster apps are designed to enhance the gaming performance on Android devices. These apps are easy and seamless to download and ensure games are played as smoothly as possible. They work by closing background processes, optimizing CPU, RAM, cache, and battery use, and adjusting your device’s settings to prioritize gaming. They also improve the phone speed and reduce lags to ensure maximum performance for your gaming experiences. The most common game booster apps include Game Booster, Swift Gamer, and DU Speed Booster.

4. Update Your Smartphone

Outdated software may be one of the primary reasons your Android smartphone slows down during gaming sessions. Like any other operating system, Android can also have a few bugs that may cause performance degradation. Fortunately, Android manufacturers release frequent updates, including security patches, bug fixes, and performance improvements. With these new updates, you are assured of Android stability on your phone and this will eventually lead to better gaming performance. Therefore, you must always ensure your smartphone is up-to-date with the latest software before playing online games.

5. Close Background Services

Like computers, Android smartphones also run many apps and processes in the background. These background services tend to consume the RAM and CPU resources. Therefore, before playing any game, ensure that background services are turned off. You can install task manager apps or an Android junk cleaning app to help you identify the apps or services running in the background. Remember, when fewer apps run in the background, Android will allocate more resources to your current game, resulting in more enhanced gaming performance.

6. Enable Performance Mode or Game Mode

Some Android phones have built-in features such as Game Tools or Game Mode that optimize the device’s gaming performance. These features restrict background processes, turn off notifications, and offer quick access to game-related settings. Be sure to set the game mode to the best performance to ensure you get your device’s best gaming experience. For devices that do not have these features, you can download the Game Mode app.

7. Install Lite Apps

Android smartphones with better storage technology tend to perform optimally when playing online or video games. However, innovative storage features like UFS 2.1 are found on high-end devices, allowing better reading and writing speed and gaming performance. However, not every Android device has this storage, so you must manage your storage resources.

Switching to the lite version of your Android apps will help you better manage your storage space. You can save lots of space by installing the lite version of commonly used apps such as Skype Lite, FB Lite, YouTube Go, Messenger Lite, and Twitter Lite. These lite versions utilize fewer storage resources while offering similar services and functionalities.

8. Free Up Storage Space

We all know that low storage space slows down your Android phone, ultimately affecting its gaming performance. Therefore, to enhance Android gaming performance, ensure you have at least 15% of free storage space in the device. You can free up storage space by eliminating unwanted media or large files for smoother performance.

Similarly, you can also free up storage by doing the following:

Uninstalling or disabling all bloatware apps

Clearing unnecessary cache data from different apps

Moving large files or images to cloud services such as Google Photos or Google Drive

Disabling auto-downloads from social media apps such as Telegram and WhatsApp.

Back up device media to Google

9. Use External Gaming Accessories

Making a few hardware changes can also enhance gaming performance on your Android smartphone. For example, buying a phone cooler is an excellent way of enhancing your gaming performance. An external phone cooler eliminates the heat generated by the Android smartphone, ensuring the device stays cool and prevents the temperature from rising. That means you can play games longer without experiencing device overheating or game crashes. You can also purchase an external controller, especially when playing multiplayer games, as it gives you a competitive age and better controls.

Conclusion

For most users, an Android smartphone is perfect for playing games on the go. However, not all Android devices feature high storage capacity, high RAM, and dedicated Game Mode. Fortunately, with the above-mentioned tried and tested tips and tricks, you can enhance the gaming performance of your Android smartphone and play all kinds of online games. Therefore, make sure you implement some of these strategies to enjoy a quicker, smoother, and better mobile gaming experience.