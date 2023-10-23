Battle Crush global beta test now available on Steam and Android

NCSoft has announced that the global beta for action-brawler Battle Crush is now available for PC via Steam, and Google Play Android Store.

That said, there are dedicated play hours for the Battle Crush beta test, as follows (with more information available posted on Steam by the developer):

Europe: 5 PM to 1 AM CEST / October 23 – 30, 2023

North America: 5 PM to 1 AM PDT / October 23 – 30, 2023

Southeast Asia: 1 PM to 9 PM SGT / October 23 – 30, 2023

Battle Crush is a game where the last player standing is declared the winner out of up to 30 players, surviving from a shrinking terrain while facing enemies coming from all directions. Expecting an official launch in Spring 2024, Battle Crush is a new action battle brawler currently under development by NCSOFT. Upon launch, this multi-platform title will be playable on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and mobile (Android and iOS) – all supported with cross-play.

NCSoft also sent over a list of key features via the press release, as follows:

Quick, action-packed strategic brawl battles with simple and easy controls: With a distinctive set of user-friendly controls and strategic combat actions, players can combine five types of skills to enjoy satisfying gameplay where each round only lasts eight minutes at most. Each attack and defense skill varies in distance, timing, and stamina consumption depending on the characters, allowing for strategic gameplay.

Unique battlefields and various game modes with up to 30 players: The battlefield narrows gradually over time, forcing players to always stay on the move. Players can choose from various game modes – Battle Royale (Solo or Team), Brawl (Solo or Team), Build-Up – and unique battlefields based on their tastes.

Play with Calixers with their own story and unique skills: Battle Crush offers a diverse range of Calixers, inspired by mythological figures like Hermes, Poseidon, Urus, and Lops. During the Beta Test, it offers 15 Calixers in total, exhibiting their individual charm through their unique skill sets.

Battle Crush is available via the global beta now, with a full release aiming for Spring 2024