FUSER gets it’s largest ever update

NCSOFT has announced the largest ever update for FUSER. The update, called Headliner Spotlight is live now. Players have the chance to DJ as the headline act on the Diamond Stage, where 250+ friends and fans can watch them play in real-time. The free update, includes new social features, the launch of the Diamond Shop, a rebalanced reward economy, and more.

Check out the FUSER Headline Spotlight update trailer here:

Diamond Stage

The biggest feature of Headliner Spotlight is the Diamond Stage. This is a real-time spotlight for players to mix the hits in front of an audience of hundreds of other FUSER players. Starting this week, viewers can watch the Diamond Stage 24/7 both in game and in a new FUSER Twitch channel.

This update also brings some big adjustments to the in-game XP economy and currency. The new Diamond Shop gives players more options to earn and spend in-game currency. Choose from customizable items for your DJ and even new tracks to mix onstage. Diamonds can be earned in-game by participating in events either through playing or voting, and through the single-player campaign, freestyle, and multiplayer modes. Diamonds are only earnable by participating in-game, and cannot be purchased through real money transactions. Plus, Diamonds are the only way to reserve primetime slots on the Diamond Stage.

FUSER also received upgrades to its social interface with improvements to player DJ Profiles, as well as a more robust Recommendation Engine for players to find mixes that appeal to them via FUSER’s social features. Twitch Drops are now fully integrated into the game, including Nintendo Switch players now, providing players even more ways to earn content by watching other DJs perform on Twitch.

The Headliner Spotlight update for FUSER is available now on Windows PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.