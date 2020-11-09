0 comments

Podcast #421: The Next-Gen – PS5, Xbox Series X, Fuser, Miles Morales

by on November 9, 2020
The DualSense Controller
 

It’s been the busiest month in the site’s history and so this is a next-gen podcast as Adam has been beavering away reviewing both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5, which brings with it games such as Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Astro’s Playroom.

Thankfully he’s not been alone, though, as Chris White has been playing more next-gen games like The Falconeer and Dirt 5, as well as Yakuza, and Fuser, which might not be a next-gen game, but is amazing all the same.

There’s plenty more to come before the Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 are released, so we’ll have more next week on both consoles.

Adam Cook

