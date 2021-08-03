FUSER August DLC announced

NCSoft has announced the FUSER Block Party, releasing free DLC songs throughout the month of August. All the DLC for the month will be released in the Diamond Shop every Thursday. It can only be acquired through in-game Diamond currency, so FUSER is turning up the rewards with double the number of Diamonds in all player events from August 6 through August 16.

The Diamond Shop is updated several times per week and has everything from hype outfits for your DJ avatar to stage effects, to songs, and instruments. Plus, from August 6 to August 16, all items in the Diamond Shop will be 50% off. For full details on the events and everything happening, check out the official blog here.

Chris White reviewed FUSER when it launched in 2020 and had this to say about the game:

Fuser is such an enjoyable experience that allows you to create music from a library full of classic and modern tunes. DMX, Shania Twain, Evanescence, Ace of Base, and Megadeth are just a short selection of the artists available, but that example of diversity should be enough to spark your interest. I adore what this game is, what it represents, and the satisfaction of creating something original. If you need an escape, Fuser is the game to do it.

FUSER is available to play on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.