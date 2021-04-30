FUSER announces ‘Flavor of Love’ DLC for May

NCSoft has announced new DLC for FUSER. The ‘Flavor of Love’ DLC will launch in May with another group of iconic tracks. Enhance FUSER mixes with the jangle pop rock of “Friday I’m in Love” by The Cure, the Eurodance stylings of “What Is Love” by Haddaway, and the 80s synth sound of “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell.

The new FUSER DLC tracks coming in May are:

Billie Eilish “Therefore I Am”

The Cure “Friday I’m In Love”

Dirty Vegas “Days Go By”

Disclosure ft. Sam Smith “Latch”

Haddaway “What Is Love”

Soft Cell “Tainted Love”

Some Lover “Days Ahead, Days Behind” (this track offered free to all FUSER players)

Also coming in May is Faint Shadow “Loop Pack 01,” a free release and the first in a series of upcoming Promoter Packs. Loop Pack 01 features a collection of mellow, meditative loops and sounds from Faint Shadow’s personal collection of beats to chill to.

FUSER combines vocals, beats and melodies using your own personal style to create one-of-a-kind custom mixes. With a library of more than 100 songs to choose from, plus dozens of instruments and effects, there’s always a new mix to discover.

The FUSER ‘Flavor of Love’ DLC arrives in May. Available on PlayStation4, PlayStation5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC