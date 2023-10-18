Chronique des Silencieux demo available now on Steam

Pierre Feuille Studio has today announced its historical detective mystery game Chronique des Silencieux has a demo available now via Steam. In the demo, players will be able to play the opening section, getting a chance to meet Eugène as he’s thrown headfirst into a strange case featuring different characters on the streets of Meriadeck, Bordeaux

Set in 1970’s France, Chronique des Silencieux sees players step into the shoes of Eugène Faury, a rookie private eye entrusted with solving the strange and peculiar case of Victor Dousvalon – a stubborn old history professor who has shrouded his life in secrecy. Budding investigators will need to think on their feet to solve this delicate mystery; not only following leads, but also their intuition as they question witnesses, detect lies and dig through documents in a quest to break the silence and decades-old lies.

Chronique des Silencieux features a hand-drawn aesthetic inspired by the work of Rémi Chayé, and looks wonderful so far. Other things players can expect are:

● Anything Goes to Break the Silence! Become engrossed in the handy work of a detective: search through family papers, ask probing questions, call at inopportune times and well, be generally nosy.

● Head First Investigation. No more watching characters think for you, this is the time to prove your deductive powers. Choose your leads and follow them to the end or stop when you think you’ve cracked the case. Remember, you’ll need to be convincing to push the silent ones to talk!

● People’s History. Piece together the lives, the choices and the tragedies of the people you meet, and walk a mile in their shoes. Discover rich histories from street- level where folk continue to live and cope, each in their own unique way.

You can watch the debut trailer for Chronique des Silencieux before trying the demo later: