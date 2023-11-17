Bluey: The Videogame is out today for PC and consoles

The BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning show Bluey is now available in game form, thanks to Bluey: The Videogame, out today.

As you’d perhaps hope, the Outright Games developed title includes four player local co-op, since it’s a show popular with young children, so parents and kids can play together. There are mini-games that comes straight from the show such as Keepy Uppy, Ground i Lava, Magic Xylophone, and a new one the developer says has been created just for the game called “Chattermax Chase”.

The game also includes accessibility features so “fans of all ages” can enjoy it, whether a pre-schooler or an older player. You can switch the UI on of off, and there are on-screen instructions for early readers, but also a full voice-over throughout.

Bluey: The Videogame features the unmistakable voices from the official English speaking cast of the show, including Dad, Bandit (David McCormack) and Mum, Chilli (Melanie Zanetti) as well as other voice cast members across the many localised versions of the game. Visit iconic locations from the series including Bluey’s house, the Playgrounds, the Creek and the Beach – faithfully recreated and freely explorable in a video game for the first time ever. Players can uncover hidden references throughout each location or use the sandbox environment and its interactive items to facilitate free-play, acting out moments from the show through the medium of the video game. This interactive sandbox adventure video game allows players to explore the wonderful world of Bluey for the first time ever, in four player local co-op for the whole family to play together.

Kevin Jorge Senior Producer Gaming & Interactive at BBC Studios said: “Bringing Bluey’s adventures to console and PC platforms for the first time is incredibly exciting. Alongside our friends at Outright Games, we hope that kids and families across the world love playing Bluey: The Videogame together as much as they do watching the show”.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games added: “We’re delighted to celebrate the launch of Bluey: The Videogame, it’s an honour to be trusted with bringing such an iconic world to life, in a video game for the first time ever. We understand the great responsibility that comes with adapting these beloved characters and our goal throughout has been to create an experience that feels like stepping into an episode of Bluey. Families can sit down and enjoy playing together just like they have gathered to watch the show over the years. As with all our titles, we are dedicated to making Bluey: The Videogame accessible to fans of any age, including young players and their parents, by developing intuitive gameplay that faithfully captures the everyday family joys that are at the core of Bluey”.

Bluey: The Videogame is out today as a physical edition as well as digitally for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.