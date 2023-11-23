Knuckle Sandwich launches after 6 years of development

Andy Brophy and SUPERHOT PRESENTS have finally released their “personal oddball RPG” Knuckle Sandwich after 6 years of development. Following from its successful Kickstarter campaign all the way back in 2018, Knuckle Sandwich is an RPG featuring minigames that dabble in lots of different genres.

Guide a young man through his first day in Bright City, a bustling island paradise with a horrible secret. Find a new job, make new friends, and attempt to solve a mystery revolving around a ludicrous gang and a fanatical cult. In this RPG, you defeat enemies in turn-based battles by completing minigames unique to the foe you’re facing. These minigames are made up of a variety of challenges, including rhythm games, shoot-em’-ups, memory puzzles, and quick-time events.

Andy Brophy is from Melbourne, Australia, and has been a videogame designed for almost 20 years, starting off all the way back in 2005, but this is his first title to release on Steam. If you’re keen to know more about Knuckle Sandwich, some of the game’s features include:

An offbeat and personal story with a focus on humour.

Over 100 fast-paced minigames specific to each enemy and playable character.

Vibrant city locations to explore on a fictional Australian island.

A massive cast of characters, including several partners to join you along the way.

A huge soundtrack with music by Nelward, Lizzy, Gyms, Barchboi, and pngsequence.

To celebrate the release of Knuckle Sandwich, Andy Brophy and SUPERHOT PRESENTS has released a launch trailer which you can watch below: