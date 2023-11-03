Vampire Survivors getting ‘Adventures’ update soon

Vampire Survivors is getting a new ‘Adventures’ update that’ll feature miniature stories where the Survivors go on wacky side quests. These adventures will mix up the game’s content and feature unique progression paths that intend to give the player an opportunity to start from scratch and face custom challenges with a limited arsenal, all without losing those important unlocks from the main game.

While there’s no official release date as of yet, it’ll include a handful of Adventures for Vampire Survivors, with more added in the future as part of free updates and paid DLCs. It’ll be available across PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

The features coming to Adventures in Vampire Survivors are as follows:

Embark on a self-contained adventure starring different members of the Survivors crew and fight your way to the finale.

Start from scratch, overcoming customised challenges with a unique arsenal of weapons and upgrades – without losing your main game progress.

Moving forward Adventures will be included with some of the regular free updates and DLCs (just like new weapons, characters, items etc.) adding an hour or two of additional content per Adventure.

With the next v1.8 update players can dive into a handful of Adventures, two for the base game and one Legacy of the Moonspell Adventure for owners of the DLC.

“We are having a lot of fun making Vampire Survivors bigger and adding content,” said poncle lead Luca Galante. “But with Adventures we wanted to add something a little different that players at all levels can engage with, from newcomers to veteran garlic enjoyers. We hope the fans love this new way to play Vampire Survivors and the extremely deep lore drops that come with it!”

You can check out the new trailer for the update here: