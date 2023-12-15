Another Code: Recollection demo hits Nintendo Switch today

Nintendo has announced a demo for Another Code: Recollection is available on Nintendo Switch today, and your progress will carry over to the final version of the game, which launches on January 19th, 2024.

The demo of Another Code: Recollection contains the starting chapter of Another Code: Two Memories (known as Trace Memories in the USA), which is the first of the two games included within Another Code: Recollection, the second being Another Code: A Journey into Lost Memories.

Two Memories was originally a Nintendo DS game, and it’s a point and click style adventure game from 2005. Another Code: A Journey into Lost Memories actually came to Wii in 2009, so it’s great to see these two getting a brand new lease of life on Nintendo Switch.

Check out the trailer below, to get an idea of what to expect.

In the demo, players will join Ashley – a young orphan – after she receives a letter from her father who she believed was dead. The letter sets off a chain of mysteries and leads her to the mysterious and remote Blood Edward Island in search of answers. You may catch a glimpse of the puzzling obstacles you’ll come across – but who, or what will you encounter on the other side? Another Code: Recollection features two enhanced mystery adventures; Another Code: Two Memories and Another Code: Journey into Lost Memories. Uncover the past and find the hidden truth across both games, featuring overhauled visuals, fully explorable environments, new voice acting, puzzles and music. Optional hint and navigation systems have also been added to help players who want to have some help in solving the mysteries, and figuring out where to go and what to do next.

The demo is available now on eShop for Nintendo Switch, and the full game launches on January 19th, 2024.