Arcade Paradise VR coming to Meta Quest

Wired Productions and Nosebleed Interactive have today announced Arcade Paradise is coming to VR on Meta Quest devices. To celebrate the announcement, a trailer has been released to show off some of the gameplay, which revolves around you building your own arcade while trying to manage a laundromat at the same time. Although no release date has been announced, more information is set to be revealed in 2024.

Transform the King Wash, a decrepit family-owned laundromat, into a booming arcade business. Get hands on managing the fully gamified day-to-day tasks, from manually picking up gum, doing the laundry, and scrubbing a toilet perfectly clean – to throwing out the trash in a basketball style mini game. Then, take your hard-earned money from completing these tasks to unlock your real objective… buying more arcade units! With 39 fully playable arcade cabinets inspired by the classics of the 90’s, it’s time to play, profit and purchase your way to your very own Arcade Paradise.

We loved the original game when it came out last year, and said, “Arcade Paradise packs a lot in to its management-lite gameplay. Running the laundromat is so satisfying, as is building your arcade with new machines to bring players in. As much fun as I had doing this, I also loved the different games you can play as you go, with more being added the more you play. The repetition can feel like a chore at times, especially when you’re trying to make money, but it isn’t long before you’ve got a lot of money in the safe to be able to add and improve your business. It looks great, and has a banging soundtrack inspired by familiar tracks of the 90s, making living life as a thriving entrepreneur well worth all the hard work.”

You can watch the teaser for Arcade Paradise VR below: