Arcade Paradise VR gameplay trailer released

Wired Productions and developer Nosebleed Interactive has released a new gameplay trailer for Arcade Paradise VR. The VR version of the game will include 12 “fully realised” VR arcade cabinets within the Arcade Paradise, which is pretty cool.

We really liked the flat-screen version of Arcade Paradise, with Chris White scoring it 9/10 and saying: “It looks great, and has a banging soundtrack inspired by familiar tracks of the 90s, making living life as a thriving entrepreneur well worth all the hard work”.

Check out the new Arcade Paradise VR gameplay trailer:

In an empowering journey taking players from virtual rags to arcade riches, Arcade Paradise VR brings the award-winning and critically acclaimed title to Meta Quest, featuring 39 playable arcade cabinets alongside multiple fully gamified tasks that come with running a laundromat. With 12 fully realized VR arcade cabinets, alongside 27 traditionally controlled games brought over from the original version – Arcade Paradise VR transports players back to 1993 for an immersive and nostalgic gaming experience.

Here’s the details on the VR exclusive arcade cabinets:

KO Champ – Before the time runs out, punch the targets as many times as you can in a test of strength, dexterity, and endurance – to become the Knockout Champion.

Basketball Blast – Aim, Shoot, Basket. Put your basketball skills to the test as you shoot hoops against the clock before the timer runs out. Oh, and don't forget to have a blast, a basketball blast.

Istvan Speaks – Step right up ladies and gentlemen and allow Istvan to see into your future. Yes… It's all becoming clear now… it's time to make the ordinary become extraordinary.

Smash 'Em – Test your speed and reflexes in Smash 'Em, a quick reflex shooter. Take your light-gun, loaded with 30 bullets, to get through 5 rounds of targets. Each round progressively gets more difficult, think and shoot fast to be top of the leaderboards.

Balloon Jack 3D – Step into VR and perfect your aim for that all-important high score! Gold balloons are worth 15 points, red is worth 5, and blue extends the timer. But watch out – hitting a skull means it's GAME OVER!

Plus Future Home: Enter Reality, with more details to be revealed very soon…

Arcade Paradise VR is coming soon to Meta Quest.