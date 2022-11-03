Arcade Paradise is getting 3 new DLC cabinets

Arcade Paradise is getting its first downloadable content in the form of three new cabinets, available right now.

Available as a bundle for $3.99 / €3.99 / £3.49 or individually for $1.99 / €1.99 / £1.79, the three games form up as “Coin-op Pack #1” and include three new games, as follows:

Empathy: Time to grasp the handles and ascend the mountain whilst avoiding being hit by rocks from unbelievers. The longer you survive the more points you score. Forsake loneliness. Feel togetherness. Ascend. How high can you go?

Smoke 'em: Aim. Fire. Reload. It's time to test your sharpshooting skills against the clock in this supremely fun high scoring 2 player shooting range.

Cyberdance EuroMix: If your name's not down, you're not coming in. Luckily for you, it is Cyberdance EuroMix is the rave focused follow up to Arcade Paradise's smash hit dancing sensation, Cyber Dance – with updated graphics and next generation widescreen technology. Pick your tune, then coordinate your movements in time with the beat. The closer to matching the beat you tap, the more you'll score! Prepare to dance your socks off. For one or two players.

The Arcade Paradise Double Vinyl Soundtrack features electrifying music by writer and producer Kieron Pepper (ex-Prodigy live drummer, 1997-2007) and is mastered by Bob Macc / Subvert, produced by Video Games Music Label, Black Razor Records. Featuring original 8-bit illustrated album artwork by David Sossella, the Double Vinyl is housed in a gatefold sleeve. Avid listeners will be transported to the early 90’s in which the game is set, a true love letter to the skaters, ravers, and sticky arcade carpets of a time where arcades ruled the world. Meticulously crafted with collectors in mind, the premium Double Vinyl is limited to 1000 eye-catching blue and pink vinyl pressings and includes a full digital download with bonus tracks too.

Chris White reviewed Arcade Paradise this year, and loved it, awarding it a 9/10 and saying “Arcade Paradise packs a lot in to its management-lite gameplay. Running the laundromat is so satisfying, as is building your arcade with new machines to bring players in. As much fun as I had doing this, I also loved the different games you can play as you go, with more being added the more you play. The repetition can feel like a chore at times, especially when you’re trying to make money, but it isn’t long before you’ve got a lot of money in the safe to be able to add and improve your business. It looks great, and has a banging soundtrack inspired by familiar tracks of the 90s, making living life as a thriving entrepreneur well worth all the hard work”.

Arcade Paradise and the DLC is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.