Blood West launches out of Early Access today on PC

After a while in Early Access, “immersive stealth FPS” Blood West has left the preview program and is now available in 1.0.

To celebrate the launch, a new trailer has been released from the studio that is also behind the likes of Elderborn and Postal: Brain Damaged, with the team saying that Blood West is a “a different kind of horror adventure, one that rewards careful planning and execution, bringing the closing chapter to the tale of the gunslinger and his pact with the devil”.

Check out the trailer:

The path through the frontier takes you to the desert, the swamps, and now to the mountains, each open-ended hand-crafted area brimming with quests, characters, weapons, and perhaps most importantly, nightmarish foes to vanquish… Unless they take you down first. Cursed by a pact with a mysterious skull in a stick, however, falling in battle means only one thing for the revenant gunslinger: Re-awaken your body, load up the shotgun, and back at it again. They say that dead men tell no tales? Well, I do have one hell of a story to tell you… Blood West is an immersive wild west stealth FPS with RPG elements where, as a revenant desperado, you take on the twisted demons and eldritch horrors, while you search for the means to end the curse that has befallen the frontier, and maybe find some peace for your wicked soul. One quest after another, the spirits of the land will lead you towards even greater challenges in a story-rich non-linear adventure that features the stellar voice acting talent of fan-favorite Stephen L. Russell, known for his iconic roles in Thief, Dishonored, and more. Whatever your path may be – things will get rough. For hell is empty and all the devils are here!

We’ll have our review of the game for you soon, so stay tuned.

Blood West is available on PC via Steam, now.