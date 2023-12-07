Pokemon Unite getting Meowscarada this Holiday season

The Pokemon Company has announced its festive plans for Pokemon Unite, detailing two new Pocket Monsters coming this month.

First up, and new to Pokemon Unite is Meowscarada, which is the first Pokemon originally found in the Paldea region to join the competitive world of Unite. Meowscarada is a speed-based Pokemon, and it’s ability “Overgrow, allows it to vanish into leaves for a short period of time after its max HP is reduced to half or less”. The developer explains that “Once triggered, Meowscarada’s movement speed and damage dealt increase for a short while, and it can even recover HP during this time by dealing damage to an opposing Pokémon”.

Check out the new moveset you’ll get with the latest Pokemon to hit Unite, below:

You can obtain a Unite license for Meowscarada from 7 December 2023 at 7:00 to 9 January 2024 at 23:59 UTC by taking part in the Meowscarada’s Flower Petal Challenge in-game event. Complete missions to collect petals, and collect 100 petals in each of the four colours to unlock Meowscarada!

Later then, from December 26th, Metagross will be available for the game. The Pokemon Company aren’t revealing any other information aside the date, saying fans should keep an eye on social media channels for more information when it drops.

There are some festive events coming up, too, as follows, taken from the press release:

Festive Fun with a Pokémon UNITE Twist! Snowball Battle in Shivre City Returns: Shivre City is set to bring the festive spirit from 7 December at 7:00 to 30 December 2023 at 23:59 UTC! In a special type of battle, turn KO’d Pokémon into snowmen and defeat Delibird scattered around the map to receive a present containing a random one-time battle item that replaces your current item. Use it to switch up your strategy and keep the opposing team on their toes—think of it as the gift that keeps on giving!

Plenty of Presents! Prize Machine Event Returns: You can log in between 7 December 2023 at 7:00 and 8 January 2024 at 23:59 UTC to receive 10 Holiday Balls every day at no cost, up to a maximum of 100! Holiday Balls can be used in the Prize Machine for a chance to obtain a wide range of fantastic gifts, including Holowear. You can only use Holiday Balls on designated collections on the same day you obtain them, as they will be reset the day after you obtain them.

Pokemon Unite is out now, and free to play.