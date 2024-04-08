Pokémon World Championships 2024 date and venue revealed

The Pokémon Company has released details about the 2024 Pokémon World Championships, confirming they’ll take place from August 16th to 18th. As usual you can follow the action when it starts via the official Twitch account.

The event will take place at the Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawai‘i, this summer, with the artwork for the event also being revealed. The artwork was created especially for the event, and pictures Pikachu and other Pokemon off doing some snorkelling with his friends.

The European International Championships (EUIC) also just took place in London this weekend past, and this is where the Pokémon World Championships date and venue were announced. After three days of competition ranging from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, The Pokemon Trading Card Game, Pokemon Go, and Pokemon Unite, the champions were crowned, as follows:

Trading Card Game Junior Division:

1st place: Yohann Cote [CA]

2nd place: Peter Shapkin [UK]

Trading Card Game Senior Division:

1st place: Gabriel Fernadez [BR]

2nd place: Benny Billinger [CA]

Trading Card Game Masters Division:

1st place: Tord Reklev [NO]

2nd place: Isaiah Bradner [US]

Video Game Junior Division:

1st place: Kevin Han [US]

2nd place: Ismael Hoggui [FR]

Video Game Senior Division:

1st place: Benjamin Polster [US]

2nd place: Teddy French [UK]

Video Game Masters Division:

1st place: Nils Dunlop [SE]

2nd place: Tim Edwards [US]

Pokémon GO:

1st place: Maxwell “MEweedle” Ember [CH]

2nd place: Alexander “Doonebug97” Doone [US]

Pokémon UNITE:

1st place: FUSION [LA-S]

Erick Jean “Zynuz” Bartolo Cotrina

Axel Xavier “Khea” Rivas Pérez

Jose “Anemo” Arias

Jeremy Wilman “Tempo” Rivas Nunura

Jesús “Draken” Vásquez Antaccasa

2nd place: Ks [JP]

Fujishiro “cocoatta” Arata

Tejima “iamTomato” Genki

Yamakawa “Rom” Naoki

Kaneko “Vitoppo” Yuma

Miyata “Noda wajiro” Daiki

So there you have it, that’s all the winners from the weekend’s competition in London, and the dates for the Pokémon World Championships, happening in Honolulu, Hawai‘i.