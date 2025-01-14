Pokemon Horizons Season 2 now available in the UK

The Pokemon Company has announced that season 2 of Pokemon Horizons is now available in the UK for fans to watch.

The new season is called “Pokemon Horizons: Season 2 – The Search for Laqua”, and is on BBC iPlayer now. The company says the new season “sees these fan-favourite characters continue their journey to uncover the mysteries of the Pokémon world while growing as Trainers.”.

Check out a trailer for the new series, below:

The adventure continues for Liko and Roy as they travel the world in search of the remaining Six Hero Pokémon and the legendary land of Laqua. But to grow as Pokémon Trainers, a new challenge awaits — Tera Training! Journeying through Paldea, Liko, Roy and Dot must hone their Terastallization skills and battle the region’s powerful Gym Leaders. Then, Liko, Roy and the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers resume their pursuit of the Six Heroes, including the black Rayquaza, as both they and the Explorers race to uncover the secrets behind Terapagos and finally find the path that will lead them to Laqua.

We had a look at the first season back in 2023, with Lyle saying: “I must admit that going into these first four episodes of Pokémon Horizons: The Series I wasn’t really expecting a whole lot for an adult fan of the series, but Horizons blew me away. The characters are charming and relatable, the Pokémon themselves are featured in clever ways, and there are lots of mysteries in place that made me want to watch more of the series. It’s probably a given that kids who are into Pokémon will absolutely adore Pokémon Horizons, but based on what I’ve seen it could have a much bigger reach than that.”

Pokemon Horizons: Season 2 – The Search for Laqua is on BBC iPlayer now.