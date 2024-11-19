Pokemon Scarlet and Violet getting Shiny Rayquaza Tera Raid Battle event

The Pokemon Company has announced that a Tera Raid Battle that features Shiny Rayquaza is coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The developer/publisher adds: “To coincide with this Legendary Pokémon’s arrival, a mass outbreak event featuring Pokémon that have black colouration when Shiny will be held concurrently. Leading up to Shiny Rayquaza’s appearance, there will also be a three-part Tera Raid Battle event series featuring Pokémon that can help Trainers prepare to take on this Legendary Pokémon. Additionally, to celebrate the journeys Trainers have taken part in since the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, an official infographic has been released detailing exciting information on how Trainers have adventured across Paldea, Kitakami, and Blueberry Academy.”

You can see the Shiny Rayquaza in action in the new video, below:

Trainers can find a Shiny Rayquaza with Dragon as its Tera Type in 5-star Tera Raid Battles from Friday, 20 December 2024, at 00:00 UTC to Sunday, 5 January 2025, at 23:59 UTC. This Shiny Rayquaza cannot normally be encountered during regular gameplay. The Shiny Rayquaza appearing in this event can be caught only once per save data. As long as the event is running, Trainers can still participate in Tera Raid Battles against this Rayquaza to obtain other in-game rewards if they have already caught it. Shiny Rayquaza may be featured in future events or become encounterable through other methods.

The Pokemon Company explains further, saying: “During Shiny Rayquaza’s appearance from Friday, 20 December 2024, at 00:00 UTC to Sunday, 5 January 2025, at 23:59 UTC, mass outbreaks of Fraxure, Carbink, and Cetoddle—all of which have black colouration when Shiny—will appear throughout various locations. Pokémon appearing in these special mass outbreaks are more likely to be Shiny. During this event, Cetoddle can be encountered in the Paldea region, Carbink can be encountered in the land of Kitakami, and Fraxure can be encountered in the Terarium at Blueberry Academy.”

Part 1 Event Schedule: Friday, 29 November 2024, at 00:00 UTC to Thursday, 5 December 2024, at 23:59 UTC

Part 1 Featured Pokémon: Corviknight and Bellibolt

Part 2 Event Schedule: Friday, 6 December 2024, at 00:00 UTC to Thursday, 12 December 2024, at 23:59 UTC

Part 2 Featured Pokémon: Azumarill and Clodsire

Part 3 Event Schedule: Friday, 13 December 2024, at 00:00 UTC to Thursday, 19 December 2024, at 23:59 UTC

Part 3 Featured Pokémon: Annihilape and Kingambit

To take part in these Tera Raid Battles you need to “download the latest Poké Portal News by selecting Poké Portal from the X menu, then Mystery Gift, then Check Poké Portal News.”. TPC also says you don’t need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. After completing the main story, you can find five star Tera Raid Battles, though you can still take part if you join other trainers online, should you have not completed the game somehow. You do, however, need a paid online membership to take part in the online battles, of course.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are out now for Nintendo Switch.