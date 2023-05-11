The Pokemon Company has announced that Pokemon Unite is having an Eevee festival, to celebrate the evolution-based Pokemon everyone loves. There will ne a new type of quick battle, but importantly, the introduction of Eevee evolutions Umbreon and Leafeon, along with Battle Pass 16, and much more.

Umbreon will be added to Pokemon Unite on May 25th, while Leafeon is coming on June 8th, but the company also announced that Inteleon is coming at a later date, too. The new Battle Pass (16) which will offer more challenges and rewards will be introduced on June 12th at 1am BST, lasting until July 21st. You can get “Aristocrat Style: Mr. Mime and Knight Style: Scizor Holowear, along with Knight Style Trainer fashion items from this season’s premium pass”.

This isn’t the only event, with the following also coming soon:

Pika Party Returns – 23 June at 1:00 a.m. BST – 21 July at 12:59 a.m. BST

Upcoming Pokémon UNITE Weekend – 3 June and 4 June

As part of the Eevee Festival, Eevee Appeal-o-rama battles will be available from 25 May at 8:00 a.m. BST through 23 June at 12:59 a.m. BST. In this new type of quick battle, all players (on both teams) play as Eevee Evolutions, such as Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, or Sylveon. Wild Eevee will be scattered all over the map, with Gigantamax Eevee also making an appearance. Players can also obtain prizes, such as Unite license puzzle pieces, which can be used to unlock the Unite license for Espeon, Glaceon, or Sylveon once 10 puzzle pieces have been obtained.

Tencent and The Pokemon Company have been slowly adding lots of everyone’s favourite pocket monsters to the game, and even shortly after it launched in 2021 they added Gardevoir, Blastoise, Sylveon, and more.

Pokemon Unite is out now and free-to-play on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices.