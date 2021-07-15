Pokémon UNITE release date confirmed

The Pokémon UNITE release date has now confirmed as July 21 on Nintendo Switch. To further celebrate the launch, players who log in to Pokémon UNITE by 31st August 2021 will receive a bonus Pokémon, Zeraora.

See the trailer below:



Pokémon UNITE is the first strategic team battle game with players facing off in 5-on-5 team battles. Therefore, cooperation with teammates in battle is essential in defeating wild Pokémon and level up to evolve their own. Pokémon UNITE will be free-to-start, with optional in-game purchases available.

Pokémon Unite will become available on mobile devices in September 2021.