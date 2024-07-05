Streets of Rogue getting Nintendo Switch physical editions

Super Rare Games, tinyBuild, and Matt Dabrowski have announced that Streets of Rogue will be getting exclusive physical editions for Nintendo Switch. Releasing on July 11, the physical editions will be available on the Super Rare Store, with only 4,000 being purchasable worldwide.

Streets of Rogue is a rogue-lite about player choice, freedom, and anarchic fun. The game takes inspiration from fast-paced top-down rogue-lites like Binding of Isaac and Nuclear Throne, and adds free-form, experimentation-driven, emergent gameplay elements of RPGs like Deus Ex.

Taking place in a procedurally-generated city, players will be able to cause chaos however they see fit through a variety of special character traits, items, and more. Play as a soldier, doctor, or even a gorilla! These physical editions have been released at the perfect time, as next month we will be getting its sequel, Streets of Rogue 2 via Early Access. Players can expect the following when it releases:

Soak in the beauty of a lively procedurally generated world with one objective: depose a corrupt president… or just chill in the countryside, no one’s judging! Pursue the coup with total freedom, whether that means: running amok in a chaotic crime spree or roleplaying as a boy scout to help out numerous townsfolk with side quests to unlock sweet rewards.

Live out wild dreams with a jam-packed roster of playable characters, each with distinct talents, like the tech-savvy hacker, agile ninja, or culinary chef. Plot to take over the country by any means necessary, like breaking into facility mainframes, staging a zombie outbreak, hiring a band of crooks, or becoming a farming mogul who can bribe anyone.

Go nuts with destructible environments and an array of weaponry, including, but not limited to, machine guns, flamethrowers, rocket launchers, bear traps, and banana peels. Explore hugely different corners of the expansive world, from mysterious caves and neon-lit cities to creepy graveyards and sunlit islands.

Cruise the highways in style with souped-out luxury cars or goof around in high-speed boat races across a wacky, ever-changing world with endless options. Travel through a massive procedurally generated map, always changing with countless surprises – and random threats — around each and every corner.

You can watch the original Streets of Rogue trailer before purchasing one of the Switch physical editions below: