Streets of Rogue 2 early access release date announced

Developer Matt Dabrowski and publisher tinyBuild has confirmed the early access release date for Streets of Rogue 2, and it’s August 14th.

Confirmed during the PC Gaming Show, we also got a new trailer for the game, showing off the release date, and a bit more gameplay, which you can check out, below, along with the official word on the game from the press release:

Soak in the beauty of a lively procedurally generated world with one objective: depose a corrupt president… or just chill in the countryside, no one’s judging! Pursue the coup with total freedom, whether that means: running amok in a chaotic crime spree or roleplaying as a boy scout to help out numerous townsfolk with side quests to unlock sweet rewards. Live out wild dreams with a jam-packed roster of playable characters, each with distinct talents, like the tech-savvy hacker, agile ninja, or culinary chef. Plot to take over the country by any means necessary, like breaking into facility mainframes, staging a zombie outbreak, hiring a band of crooks, or becoming a farming mogul who can bribe anyone. Go nuts with destructible environments and an array of weaponry, including, but not limited to, machine guns, flamethrowers, rocket launchers, bear traps, and banana peels. Explore hugely different corners of the expansive world, from mysterious caves and neon-lit cities to creepy graveyards and sunlit islands. Cruise the highways in style with souped-out luxury cars or goof around in high-speed boat races across a wacky, ever-changing world with endless options. Travel through a massive procedurally generated map, always changing with countless surprises – and random threats — around each and every corner.

The developer, Matt Dabrowski, along with publisher tinyBuild has already said there will be multiple updates in the lead up to the 1.0 launch, which obviously isn’t dated yet, though it’s a much larger game than the first, with the team saying “The procedurally-generated map of Streets of Rogue 2 is more than 10,000 times the size of a level from the first game”.

Streets of Rogue 2 is coming to PC via Steam early access on August 14th.