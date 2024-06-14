Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble will get Crazy Taxi driver as part of the Sega Pass DLC

Ahead of the June 25th release for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, Sega has announced some of the characters coming as DLC.

It’s all part of the Sega Pass DLC, and the publisher has just confirmed that Axel from Crazy Taxi will be joining the roster as a playable character. The digital deluxe edition of Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble includes the Sega Pass, but otherwise you can buy it for £22.49, whereby you’ll get a total of six playable characters added to the roster: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Axel, and an additional playable character – from iconic SEGA franchises, with, says Sega, “along with a set of 15 bonus SEGA-themed character customization items.”

Race and roll with Axel as he joins AiAi and friends, causing chaos along the way! Axel will be playable across both Adventure Mode and Battle Mode, with different stats to help him on the courses. Plus, for Axel only, all in-game bananas will switch to coins in homage to the franchise so you can make some crazy money. Join AiAi and friends in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, where you and up to 16 players can compete online across multiple game modes as you aim to become Top Banana! You can also work together with your favorite bunch in 4 player cooperative mode, or slip into a wonderfully crafted story in the all-new Adventure Mode experience!

Apparently you can also buy individual character packs for £4.49 each, and the six are scheduled to be released over the coming months.

Here’s the key features for the upcoming game:

Drop into online multiplayer for up to 16 players or local multiplayer for up to 4 players.

Rally up to 3 of your friends and slip into a wonderfully crafted story in Adventure mode as AiAi and the gang journey to seek out 7 mysterious artifacts that are said to be the key to locating The Legendary Banana in more than 200 all-new stages!

Show off your style! Customize your character and monkey ball with over 300 stylish items to choose from.

Experience thrilling gameplay that is easy to pick up and play, yet challenging and fulfilling to master

Use the new Spin Dash that allows players to sprint past rivals or create new shortcuts to victory!

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 25th.