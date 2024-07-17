Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club announced, coming in August

Nintendo has announced Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, and it’s coming to Switch on Thursday, August 29th.

It started a few days ago, when a random trailer was dropped on Nintendo’s YouTube channels. “Emio” was all it said, with no information, aside some writing at the end of the teaser which, translated, said “smiling man”. It all makes sense now, though, as a full trailer has been release, along with a release date for the game, and the big reveal that it’s a new game in the Famicom Detective Club series.

In Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, a student has been found dead in a chilling fashion, his head covered with a paper bag with an eerie smiling face drawn on it. This unsettling visage bears a striking resemblance to a recurring clue in a string of unsolved murders from 18 years ago—as well as Emio (the Smiling Man), a killer of urban legend who is said to grant his victims “a smile that will last forever.” Learn more about this new instalment from series producer Yoshio Sakamoto, who was involved from the plot foundations to the small details of the script and cutscenes with the chat with producer Yoshio Sakamoto video Play the role of an assistant private investigator with Utsugi Detective Agency and help police solve a murder case when Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club launches for Nintendo Switch on Thursday 29th August. Along the way, scrutinise the clues and gather testimonies for potential connections to the gruesome events of the past in this interactive drama.

Nintendo says it’s the first new title in the series in 35 years, as the last release was a remake of Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind.

“Has a serial killer returned, or is this the work of a copycat? Are these crimes inspired by the Smiling Man story, or the origin of it? Players will discover the answers and more as they investigate in Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club”

Check out information about the characters on the official site.