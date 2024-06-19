Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown gets a new Switch trailer

Bandai Namco has released a new gameplay trailer for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition on Nintendo Switch, so players can get a look at it ahead of its release on July 11th.

One of the concerns whenever a game gets ported to Switch is how it’ll look and run, so hopefully this new “System Trailer” will show off the visuals. Check it out below:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition is a flight shooting game showcasing finely rendered landscapes and a realistic sky complete with meteorological changes. Players will become ace pilots, codename “Trigger”, and engage in spectacular aerial dogfights, navigating the sky in three dimensions. Following the missions’ briefing, players will progress through the story featuring varied characters, by completing different objectives. Pilots can prepare their aircraft for each mission, choosing the right model and armaments to achieve their goal.

We scored the game a 9/10 back when it came to consoles in 2019 originally, saying: “If flight sims aren’t your thing, then nothing I say and nothing Project Aces have done will change your mind. But if you’re a fan of the series or genre, Ace Combat 7 is a fantastic experience. I’m still looking forward to trying the multiplayer (which sadly isn’t available in VR), but as it stands, the campaign is an instant classic as far as I’m concerned. Exceptional.”

It came to PC as well, and we had a look at that version too, saying: “Whether you like having a huge list of graphics options or not, I don’t think anyone could argue that this is anything other than an excellent port of an already damn fine game.”

Fingers crossed, then, that the Switch version is equally good.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 11th, and is already available for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.