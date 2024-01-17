Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is coming to Nintendo Switch in July

Bandai Namco has announce a surprise for this Summer, with Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown coming to Nintendo Switch on July 11th.

The publisher also announced that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has sold over five million copies worldwide, and by making its debut on Switch will take “advantage of the portability of the platform for players to soar in finely rendered cloud-filled skies wherever they are”, adding that “the flight shooting game series is well known for bringing authentic and futuristic aircrafts, exhilarating aerial combat and photorealistic visuals”.

Check out the Nintendo Switch release date trailer, below:

The release for Switch will include six DLC packs and “various special bonus items” that have been on other platforms, as follows:

“Three original aircraft sets” + “Three SP missions”

Part 1 “Skies Unknown – ADF-11F Raven Set”

Part 2 “Skies Unknown – ADF-01 FALKEN Set”

Part 3 “Skies Unknown – ADFX-01 Morgan Set”

Part 4 “Skies Unknown – Unexpected Visitor”

Part 5 “Skies Unknown – Anchorhead Raid”

Part 6 “Skies Unknown – Ten Million Relief Plan”

Bonus “Music Player Mode”

Playable Aircraft F-104C -Avril-

Playable Aircraft F-4E Phantom II

Three popular aircraft skins from the past series

8 popular emblems of the past series

On top of that, there are four more packs set to release at a later date to get an even more full experience of the game.

25th Anniversary DLC – Original Aircraft Series -Set

25th Anniversary DLC – Experimental Aircraft Series – Set

25th Anniversary DLC – Cutting-edge Aircraft Series – Set

TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft – Set

We adored the game when we reviewed it in January 2019, saying: “If flight sims aren’t your thing, then nothing I say and nothing Project Aces have done will change your mind. But if you’re a fan of the series or genre, Ace Combat 7 is a fantastic experience. I’m still looking forward to trying the multiplayer, but as it stands, the campaign is an instant classic as far as I’m concerned. Exceptional”.