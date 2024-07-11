Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition out on Switch today

Bandai Namco has announced that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition is out today for Nintendo Switch.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has sold over five million copies to date, worldwide, and this is the debut for the game on Nintendo Switch. This version includes six pieces of DLC and other bonus items, but first, let’s have a look at the launch trailer, below.

Become an ace pilot and soar through photorealistic skies with full 360 degree movement; down enemy aircraft and experience the thrill of engaging in realistic sorties! Aerial combat has never looked or felt better! Project Aces aims to revolutionize the sky with this entry in the series, offering an experience so immersive it feels like you’re piloting an actual aircraft! Weather and the environment affect your aircraft and the HUD, adding a sense of extreme realism never felt before in a flight combat game. Epic dogfights await!

“ACE COMBAT™7: SKIES UNKNOWN” Original Story

“Three original aircraft sets” + “Three SP missions”

Part1 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-11F Raven Set”

Part2 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-01 FALKEN Set”

Part3 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADFX-01 Morgan Set”

Part4 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Unexpected Visitor”

Part5 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Anchorhead Raid”

Part6 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Ten Million Relief Plan”

Bonus “Music Player Mode”

Playable Aircraft F-104C -Avril-

Playable Aircraft F-4E Phantom II

Three popular aircraft skins from the past series

8x popular emblems of the past series

If you do manage to get through all that content, there is still more DLC available to purchase if you fancy it, as follows:

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Original Aircraft Series – Set

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Experimental Aircraft Series – Set

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Cutting-edge Aircraft Series – Set

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft -Set

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition is out now for Nintendo Switch. It had previously been available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.