The Pokémon Company has revealed that Gardevoir is now available for players in Pokémon UNITE. The Psychic- and Fairy-type Pokémon is the first new character since the game’s launch last week and is available to purchase from the UNITE Battle Committee in-game.

What’s more, if players have been logging in daily since launch, they’ll also unlock the Cinderace Unite License today for free. This is the reward for logging in for an 8th unique day in the 14-Day Welcome Gifts campaign.

Along with the release of Gardevoir, Pokémon has addressed a few bugs, including an issue with the Muscle Band not acting as intended when equipped by Charizard.

Gardevoir is now available in Pokémon UNITE. Play Pokémon UNITE on Android and iOS, and Nintendo Switch.