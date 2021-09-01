Blastoise joins Pokémon Unite as the latest character

The Pokémon Company has announced that Blastoise is joining Pokémon Unite today. The Water-type Pokémon from Generation 1 will be available for players alongside its ‘Spring Style’ holowear in game.

The announcement that Blastoise is joining the game came through this Tweet:

You can also watch the teaser video here:

Pokémon Unite is the first strategic team battle game with players facing off in 5-on-5 team battles. Cooperate with teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up and evolve your Pokémon, all while trying to earn more points than the opposing team within the allotted time.

Blastoise is now available in Pokémon Unite. Play Pokémon Unite on Android and iOS, and Nintendo Switch.