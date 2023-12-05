Skater XL released on Nintendo Switch today

Easy Day Studios has announced the release of Skater XL on Nintendo Switch, offering what it claims to be the “most authentic experience of street skateboarding on a handheld device”.

The developer says that it has “100% Physics-Based Controls, Iconic Skate Spots, Freeskate Multiplayer, and a Sweet 60FPS”, which will be music to the ears of skating fans who love handheld gaming.

Assuming the new trailer (below) is accurate, which it should be, the game does look pretty good on Switch. Check out the trailer, then:

Skate legendary spots with maps that feature iconic skateboarding landmarks including Downtown LA, Easy Day High and community-created courses like Streets and Grant Park. Then explore character customization including gear from over 30 real skate brands, and playable pro skaters Tiago Lemos, Tom Asta, Evan Smith and Brandon Westgate.

Dain Hedgpeth, Co-Founder and Director of Easy Day Studios said: “We’re glad we could take the time needed to optimize the Switch version to where it feels every bit as fluid and fun as on other platforms”, adding “After three years and a lot of work, we’re very proud to launch Skater XL on Switch running at 60FPS and include all the original game content, making it the most fun and authentic skateboarding game ever on a handheld device”.

Here’s a list of the key features:

60 FPS on Switch: Featuring a rare, buttery smooth 60 FPS in handheld mode, Nintendo Switch players can take skateboarding on the go and fully experience Skater XL’s acclaimed physics-based gameplay. Skateboarding with the Joy-Cons has never felt so fluid or responsive!

Featuring a rare, buttery smooth 60 FPS in handheld mode, Nintendo Switch players can take skateboarding on the go and fully experience Skater XL’s acclaimed physics-based gameplay. Skateboarding with the Joy-Cons has never felt so fluid or responsive! Skate or Chill Online: Hang out with up to 10 friends online, replicating the real street experience, as you put together lines, watch other players session a spot or jam together.

Hang out with up to 10 friends online, replicating the real street experience, as you put together lines, watch other players session a spot or jam together. Play As Real-Life Skate Pros: Select from renowned pros Tiago Lemos, Brandon Westgate, Evan Smith and Tom Asta, all with distinct gear that fits their style.

Select from renowned pros Tiago Lemos, Brandon Westgate, Evan Smith and Tom Asta, all with distinct gear that fits their style. Legit Soundtrack: Modest Mouse, Interpol, Animal Collective, Future Islands and Band Of Horses headline a collection of tunes that blends well with the Skater XL’s West Coast vibe.

Modest Mouse, Interpol, Animal Collective, Future Islands and Band Of Horses headline a collection of tunes that blends well with the Skater XL’s West Coast vibe. Huge Mod Catalog: Powered by Mod.io, Skater XL Switch players will have access to a large curated offering of mods from passionate creators and ‘fakeskate’ brands. In addition to all official content, players can find the perfect look or download the latest gear in the most extensive skating content library ever. NOTE: The Mod Browser will be available soon after the launch of Skater XL on Switch via a free update.

Skater XL is out now for Nintendo Switch. It’s also available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC (via Steam).