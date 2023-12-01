Still Wakes the Deep announces Jason Graves as composer

The Chinese Room is a busy developer right now working on multiple titles like Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, and Still Wakes the Deep has just had it’s composer announced.

Jason Graves is the composer for Still Wakes the Deep, then, and has previously worked on titles such as Dead Space, Until Dawn, and The Dark Pictures Anthology, but has also scored for the Far Cry and Tomb Raider franchises. Apparently Graves has commissioned “a brand-new instrument with which to score the game”, called “The Rig”.

Check out the documentary for the composing of the game, below:

To help match the feel and tone of Still Wakes the Deep, Graves commissioned a unique instrument just for the game’s score. Known affectionately as “The Rig”, this metal sound structure takes the shape of an oil rig and is used to create the unearthly, metallic sounds that permeate the game’s score. To fill out the body of this sound, Graves also used a Moog Model D synthesiser, which adds another layer of eeriness when combined with The Rig. Still Wakes the Deep is an upcoming horror game from the award-winning developer The Chinese Room. The game sees players navigating an off-shore oil rig, fighting for survival from harsh weather conditions and an unknowable horror that has found its way onboard. You are an off-shore oil rig worker, fighting for your life through a vicious storm, perilous surroundings, and the dark, freezing North Sea waters. All lines of communication have been severed. All exits are gone. All that remains is to face the unknowable horror that’s come aboard.

“When I got the email from Daan [Hendriks, audio director] the first time, I was literally like, (gasps),” says Graves in the mini documentary. “The Chinese Room’s right at the top of the list for me. All their games have always been so unique and so much fun to play.”

Still Wakes the Deep will launch in 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Games Pass, PC, PC Games Pass, and PlayStation 5.