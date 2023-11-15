Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 reveals playable clan, the “Tremere”

It feels like we waited a lifetime for news on Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, and now it’s all coming at once. In a brand new video, Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room has revealed the next playable clan in Bloodlines 2, called the “Tremere”.

Paradox Interactive explains that “In Bloodlines 2, the Tremere use their power to control their own blood and that of their foes. Those who choose to assign Phyre to the Tremere clan benefit from long-distance attacks, attacking with their own vitae, and even rip the blood out of the veins of their enemy”.

Check out the new trailer, below. That said, don’t expect too much, as it’s only a 15 second long reveal!

Bloodlines 2 is the successor to the cult-classic Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. The game takes players to the dark underbelly of Seattle where vampires struggle for survival and supremacy. Eager Kindred can look forward to the game’s release in Fall 2024.

Paradox also revealed that “The complete list of Disciplines for the Tremere will be available in early 2024, and the next vampiric clan in Bloodlines 2 will be revealed on November 30 at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted”, so there’s not long to see yet more information on the game, it seems.

For now, we have some more to go on, as follows: “As a Tremere in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, you use your arcane powers to control your own Blood and that of your foes. The playstyle is rewarding when keeping your distance in combat, making enemies scream in agony as you boil their blood, shaping your own vitae into projectiles, or even ripping the blood from their veins.

This is the second playable clan revealed after the Brujah was shown off, and as The Chinese Room and Paradox Interactive says, more is coming soon.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is coming in “Fall 2024”.