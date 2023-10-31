Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 introduces playable character via new video

The Chinese Room and Paradox has today unveiled the playable character in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, Phyre.

To say that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been a long time in the making is an understatement, with multiple development changes, but it seems that publisher Paradox Interactive is now ramping up the marketing with developer The Chinese Room at the helm of the game, and this new trailer reveals the customisable avatar you play as, Phyre.

Ian Thomas, Narrative Director at The Chinese Room talked about the reveal, saying: “Creating a character that resonates with players in the World of Darkness, yet shakes up what they know about Seattle, is a core pillar of our storytelling”, adding “We maintain Vampire: The Masquerade’s essence and leverage its dark undertones to weave Phyre’s intricate narrative. Leveraging a protagonist adds weight to the narrative choices with room for players to customize Phyre’s background throughout the story. All these elements combine to create a deeply immersive experience that players expect from a Bloodlines game while maintaining our signature Chinese Room flair”.

In Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, players choose one of four clans for Phyre and begin exploring Seattle’s dark vampiric-inspired underbelly. Along the way, players learn about the world around them through Fabien, the strange and ever-present voice in Phyre’s head. With branching dialogue options, every conversation with Seattle’s powerful elites shapes how the environment and characters react to Phyre, impacting how the story unfolds.

“Bloodlines 2 comes to life with Phyre as they wake an Elder vampire in a very different world than they remember. They have a certain edge to every encounter, whether combat or social – a few hundred years’ practice makes for an advantage,” said Sean Greaney, Executive Vice President of World of Darkness at publisher Paradox Interactive. “Seattle adapts and changes to the choices and dialogue options players choose, resulting in a different story experience”.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. It doesn’t currently have a release date.